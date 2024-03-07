PM Modi Kashmir Visit: Key Takeaways From PM's Speech

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday March 7, his first visit to the valley since the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state.

PM Modi addressed a rally at the Bakhshi stadium in Srinagar for the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program, unveiling a slew of development projects worth over Rs 6,300 crore. Here are the key takeaways from the PM's concise 28-minute speech:



'Kashmir Liberated from Chains, Deprivation Replaced by Inclusive Development': In his address, PM Modi shed light on the 'transformative journey of Kashmir', stating that the region was once “ensnared for the benefit of a select few dynasts”. PM Modi said that before the abrogation of Article 370, national laws didn't apply to Jammu and Kashmir, and welfare schemes failed to reach its people.

The Prime Minister said that the region, “previously deprived of the benefits of nationwide schemes”, has now emerged from the shadows. He said that the Congress and regional parties misled the nation on Article 370 which not only affected the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also influenced the entire nation's perspective on Article 370.



'Global Recognition for J&K's Success Story': PM Modi said that the “success story unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir will captivate global attention in the years to come”. Inaugurating several tourism-related development projects, he highlighted the “transformative potential of development, the vast possibilities in the tourism sector, the empowerment of farmers, and the leadership demonstrated by the youth in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Asserting that J&K is more than a region, the PM said that it is the “forehead of India”, adding that the priority of developing J&K aligns with the overarching vision of building a developed India. The Prime Minister said the path to prosperity and progress emerged from the combined forces of development, tourism, empowerment, and youth leadership in the region.



'Wed in India' to Boost Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir': Building on the success of the 'Make in India' initiative, PM Modi announced his next mission – 'Wed in India' encouraging people to choose Jammu and Kashmir as their wedding destination. PM Modi highlighted the region's growing appeal for tourism.

Reflecting on the significant transformation, he noted that there was a time when doubts were cast on the viability of J&K as a tourist destination. However, with tourism in the region breaking records, PM Modi pointed out that over two crore tourists visited J&K in 2023, showcasing the increasing popularity of the picturesque location.

The Prime Minister also cited the successful organization of the G20 summit in J&K as evidence of the region's capability to host major international events.

PM Modi dedicated a series of development projects that promise to elevate Jammu and Kashmir's growth trajectory. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi emphasized the significance of these projects in fostering the development of the region.

Highlighting the priority of a developed Jammu and Kashmir within the broader vision of a developed India, PM Modi declared Srinagar as the new hub of the country's tourism industry. He underscored the positive impact the developmental projects would have on the socio-economic landscape of the region.

In a strategic move to bolster horticulture, agriculture, and livestock husbandry, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme,' a substantial initiative valued at Rs 5,000 crore. This comprehensive scheme aims to provide skill development to approximately 2.5 lakh farmers through a specialized Daksh Kisan portal and establish about 2000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars for the overall well-being of the agricultural community in Jammu and Kashmir.



'Inclusive Development in Srinagar': PM Modi reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir holds a special place as India's crown. Reflecting on past “disparities”, PM Modi highlighted the “transformative shift where schemes for the poor, once elusive in J&K, are now accessible, ensuring equitable development”.

Asserting his commitment to winning the hearts of Kashmiris, PM Modi emphasized the significance of the “new era unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir, a vision aligned with the sacrifices of leaders like Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee”. He expressed gratitude to the 1 lakh people from 285 blocks who joined the event virtually, emphasizing the newfound optimism and resilience in the region.

PM Modi's remarks underscored the promise of a “brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir, marked by inclusivity, progress, and the collective determination to overcome challenges”. "The joyous faces of the people in attendance symbolized hope not just for the region but also resonated with the satisfaction of 140 crore citizens across the nation. This is Modi's guarantee, a guarantee of fulfilling guarantees,” he said.

'J&K's Symbolic Bond with Lotus': In a poignant address in Srinagar, PM Modi emphasized the profound “connection between Jammu and Kashmir and the symbolic lotus”. Speaking to the gathered audience, he expressed that in the future, the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will captivate the world's attention.

PM Modi drew attention to the prevalence of lotus flowers in the region's lakes, noting their significance. He pointed out the lotus in the logo of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, established five decades ago, suggesting a symbolic intertwining with the natural prevalence of lotuses in the area.

Reflecting on the interesting connection, PM Modi pondered whether it was mere coincidence or a testament to nature that the lotus, also the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), “holds such deep roots in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Slams 'Parivarvad' and Corruption': Alleging nepotism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi expressed concerns about the previous governments, accusing them of 'Parivarvad' (nepotism). He criticized the alleged mismanagement and nepotism he said had jeopardized the J&K Bank, leading to a financial ruin.

PM Modi underscored the extensive damage caused by mismanagement, revealing that the bank had incurred substantial losses, putting the public at risk of losing significant funds. He credited the current government for the successful rescue mission, stating that due to their efforts, J&K Bank has “not only recovered but also turned profitable, witnessing a notable increase in its share price”.



'Jammu and Kashmir is Modi ka Pariwar': Expressing his deep connection with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared, "I have always treated the people of J&K as my family. Jammu and Kashmir is Modi ka Pariwar." The PM assured that the sentiment of 'Main hoon Modi ka Pariwar' “resides in the hearts of Kashmiris”.

PM Modi further pledged commitment to the development of J&K, saying that the developmental projects will continue hassle free. Extending his warm wishes for the upcoming holy month of Ramazan and the celebration of Maha Shivratri, he shared his greetings with the people of the country for these auspicious occasions.

Commencing his day in Srinagar, PM Modi arrived at Srinagar airport before proceeding ahead for the rally. On his way to the rally venue, Modi seized a moment to appreciate the city's beauty and also took an opportunity to click a photograph with the majestic Shankaracharya Hill in the backdrop during his visit.