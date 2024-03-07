'A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim', PM Modi tweets

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a selfie with a fan at a rally during his visit to Kashmir on Thursday. Nazim, a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat program, interacted with the PM at the event and requested for a selfie, and the PM obliged.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he's doing. At the public meeting he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours".

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 said that his government will continue working hard to win the hearts of people in the Valley.

"Whenever I came here after 2014, I have always said that I am working hard only to win your hearts and I am seeing that I have been able to win your hearts. I will keep trying hard. This is Modi ki guarantee and you know that 'Modi ki grantee' means, there is a guarantee of fulfilling the guarantee," PM Modi said while addressing a public gathering in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM spoke about the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" programme at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium where he inaugurated multiple projects related to agriculture and tourism.

The NDA government led by PM Modi faced severe criticism from the regional parties and other opposition parties of the country after it abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Today's event is seen as part of PM Modi's campaign ahead of the upcoming general elections expected to be held in April and May, the first since the region lost its autonomy. The last election for the region's legislative assembly was held in 2014.