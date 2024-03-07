J-K LG Manoj Sinha Credits PM Modi for 'Transforming Kashmir into Heaven of Peace'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday March 7 credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing lasting peace to Jammu and Kashmir, a region once marred by separatism and militancy.

In his address at Srinagar's Bakhshi Stadium, where PM Modi addressed a rally Sinha expressed gratitude for the “profound transformation witnessed in the valley” in the last 10 years of Modi government.

"Gone are the days when Kashmir was known for separatism, terrorism, and bloodshed. It is because of the personal efforts of PM Modi that Kashmir has been turned into an abode of peace, reminiscent of its legacy as the land of Sufis and Reshis," said LG Sinha, highlighting the shift achieved under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Sinha emphasized the “tremendous changes” observed in the past five years, asserting, "No innocent life is going waste on the streets. Nobody’s eyes are snatched by pellets. Street protests are over forever." He pointed to the symbolic significance of the tricolor flying high at Clock Tower Lal Chowk, signifying the eradication of bloodshed and the establishment of peace in the valley.

Sinha expressed regret for the overcrowded conditions. "The way people of the valley have come here to attend PM Modi's program, this stadium is completely full. I want to apologize to the people who are not able to get a place to sit," he said.

Sinha highlighted the transformation beyond Bakshi Stadium, mentioning that the Indoor Stadium and SKICC were also “running at full capacity, with an additional 10,000 people waiting to listen to PM Modi on the big screen”.

Commending PM Modi's connection with the people through 'Mann ki Baat,' Sinha noted the Prime Minister's praise for Kashmir's cultural treasures, including Lotus Stem (Nadru), Pashmina, and Saffron.

The Lieutenant Governor hailed PM Modi's keen interest in developing the region, attributing the European-style transformation of pedestrian markets in Srinagar to the Prime Minister's initiatives.He also remarked on the newfound concept of “nightlife and multiplex cinemas, which have become integral parts of Kashmir's contemporary landscape”. Sinha credited PM Modi's support for ushering in positive changes, naming various developmental projects slated for completion by 2025.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Jitendera Singh, also addressed the crowd, noting the “flood of support at Bakshi Stadium as a testament to the people's love for PM Modi”.

"Today, J&K is changed, and iPads and laptops have replaced stones and guns. Fingers that were once drenched in blood are now weaving Pashmina," Singh said.