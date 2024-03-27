PM Modi Dials Bengal BJP Candidate, Lauds Her Effort to Ensure 'Looted Money' Return to Poor

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

PM Modi dials Bengal BJP candidate Amrita Roy lauds her effort to ensure return of 'looted money' to poor

On Tuesday, a similar gesture from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who dialled BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, earned happy reactions from party workers and leaders in the state. On Wednesday too, another Bengal BJP candidate Amrita Roy received a pat from the PM, who said she is working to ensure money looted from poor and attached by ED is returned to them.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled Bengal BJP candidate Amrita Roy and lauded her effort to ensure money' looted' from poor and attached by ED return to them.

Significantly, it was his second telephonic conversation with a party candidate who too is a woman. Earlier, Modi on Tuesday called up the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra He lauded her efforts to expose the plight of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and called her 'Shakti Swaroopa'.

Patra earned Modi's praise for raising her voice against the alleged atrocities by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his cronies. She was fielded as the BJP as its candidate from Basirhat Lok Saha seat, under which the village falls. During the course of their discussion, Modi wanted to know about her campaign preparations. He also asked about the support for the BJP among voters and other issues, while she narrated the ordeal of Sandeshkhali women.

Moved by PM Modi's gesture, Patra too expressed her happiness over the fact that PM Modi is encouraging her. Patra said, "It is like Ram ji is with us". She also spoke her mind about poll-related fear factor saying she has not voted since 2011 due to the situation in the area.

Modi sought to allay her fears assuring that the Election Commission will ensure a free and fair elections and ensure everyone can vote. Patra also said that the TMC supporters, who had initially opposed her candidature from the BJP, are standing by her now.

Last Updated :Mar 27, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.