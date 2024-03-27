PM Modi Dials Bengal BJP Candidate, Lauds Her Effort to Ensure 'Looted Money' Return to Poor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled Bengal BJP candidate Amrita Roy and lauded her effort to ensure money' looted' from poor and attached by ED return to them.

Significantly, it was his second telephonic conversation with a party candidate who too is a woman. Earlier, Modi on Tuesday called up the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra He lauded her efforts to expose the plight of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and called her 'Shakti Swaroopa'.

Patra earned Modi's praise for raising her voice against the alleged atrocities by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his cronies. She was fielded as the BJP as its candidate from Basirhat Lok Saha seat, under which the village falls. During the course of their discussion, Modi wanted to know about her campaign preparations. He also asked about the support for the BJP among voters and other issues, while she narrated the ordeal of Sandeshkhali women.

Moved by PM Modi's gesture, Patra too expressed her happiness over the fact that PM Modi is encouraging her. Patra said, "It is like Ram ji is with us". She also spoke her mind about poll-related fear factor saying she has not voted since 2011 due to the situation in the area.

Modi sought to allay her fears assuring that the Election Commission will ensure a free and fair elections and ensure everyone can vote. Patra also said that the TMC supporters, who had initially opposed her candidature from the BJP, are standing by her now.