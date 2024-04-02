People's mood has changed, it is against Modi: Sharad Pawar

Nagpur: NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the mood of the people has changed and it is now against PM Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Pawar also said there was "no thinking yet" on who would be the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial face.

I can see clearly that the mood of people has changed. It is now against PM Modi, Pawar said. In the present regime, institutions are being attacked, he added.

Asked how the INDIA bloc seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections will look like finally, Pawar said, I am not an astrologer. On the Supreme Court granting bail to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy, Pawar said, This is a good thing. Injustice was done to him. Now the real picture will come out, he added.

We Maha Vikas Aghadi want him, Pawar said, replying to a query on Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi fielding candidates in some seats.

Asked if the NCP split will affect his group's prospects, Pawar said, People will vote for candidates capable of defeating the BJP. There is no such thing, Pawar said, when asked if his friendly relations with Nitin Gadkari were behind his party not fielding a candidate against the Union minister.

Voting is yet to take place, Pawar said, when asked if his daughter Supriya Sule will win the Lok Sabha election from Baramati, where she is pitted against Sunetra Pawar, wife of his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar. When pointed out that PM Modi has made a plan for things to be done in the first 100 days of his government's third term in office, Pawar said, Modi is wise in all aspects. To a query on China unilaterally renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh, the former defence minister said, Our government is not taking national interests seriously.