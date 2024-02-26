Patna HC Asks St Govt to Release Hajmola Cartons Seized during Alcohol Ban Crackdown within a Week

Patna: A case resonating the nostalgic 'Hajmola Sir!' advertisement tagline came up for hearing at the Patna High Court today in which, the petitioner was heard requesting the judge, "please release my Hajmola, sir".

Controversy arose after police seized a shipment of cartons of Hajmola, a popular digestive candy, along with liquor during a drive against illegal alcohol transportation in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. A writ petition was filed by Sumit Shukla after he failed to get his cartons released from police custody. The high court has asked Bihar government to release the Hajmola cartons within a week.

The petitioner told the high court that illegal liquor was being transported in the truck without his knowledge. He said that the Muzaffarpur Police and excise department officials confiscated his Hajmola cartons along with the liquor. "The Hajmola cartons were being transported from Allahabad to Muzaffarpur. My Hajmola is innocent in this whole matter and should be released. Hajmola is a non-alcoholic item and does not come under the laws prohibiting consumption, possession and transportation of alcohol," the petitioner argued.

While hearing the matter, Justice PB Bajanthri and Justice Alok Kumar Pandey's bench initially sought a response from the state government. The court asked the government to justify the ground on which Hajmola cartons were seized.

In another hearing held later in the day, court ordered government to release the cartons of Hajmola within a week.

The court also warned that if the cartons were not released, it would initiate a contempt case against the government. The court has ordered the petitioner to collect the necessary documents and present them before the competent authority.