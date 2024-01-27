Loading...

Ordnance factory Blast kills Employee: Maharashtra

By PTI

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Updated : Jan 28, 2024, 10:46 PM IST

(Representative Image)

A blast in the Ordnance factory in Bhandara premises in Maharashtra kills an employees. Investigation is underway.

Bhandra (Maharashtra): An employee was killed in a blast that occurred on the premises of the Ordnance Factory Bhandara in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, officials said. The incident took place around 8 am, they said.

The deceased was identified as 52-year-old Avinash Meshram, the officials said. Meshram was working in the first shift of the day when the blast took place.
He was alone in his department at that time, the sources said. Further information is awaited. The factory's general manager could not be contacted.

