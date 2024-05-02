On Owaisi's Home Turf, Amit Shah Calls for Joining Hyderabad with Mainstream

By IANS

Published : May 2, 2024

In the ongoing Lok Sabha election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a roadshow in the Shahali Banda area of Hyderabad in the presence of Madhavi Latha and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday alleged that the 'representatives of Razakars' from Hyderabad sat in the Parliament for the last 40 years, as he appealed to the people to vote for the BJP to join Hyderabad with the mainstream.

The Home Minister was speaking after a roadshow in the Old City area of Hyderabad in support of BJP candidate K. Madhavi Latha. Giving a call to "liberate Hyderabad from Razakars", Amit Shah said without naming Asaduddin Owaisi, the sitting MP and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), “For 40 years, the representatives of Razakars sat there (Parliament).

But you have an opportunity this time, so elect Madhavi Latha by a huge majority."Razakars were the paramilitary volunteers who tried to help the Nizam government in keeping the Hyderabad State independent after India gained Independence in 1947. The Hyderabad State merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, following Operation Polo, popularly known as ‘Police Action’.

“Vote with a free mind this time... Every voter irrespective of their religion should press the Lotus button to join Hyderabad with the mainstream,” Amit Shah said. The roadshow was held from the Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza to Sudha Talkies in the Shahali Banda area. Moving in an open vehicle along with Madhavi Latha and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, the Home Minister waved at the large crowd displaying the BJP’s poll symbol.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency is considered a stronghold of the AIMIM as the party has remained undefeated here since 1984. Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election for a fifth term. Earlier, his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was elected from the seat for six terms.

