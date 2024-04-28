EC Issues MCC Violation Notice to Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Communal Statements in Varanasi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 28, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

EC Issues MCC Violation Notice to Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Communal Statements in Varanasi

BJP legal cell official Shashank Shekhar Tripathi complained to ECI against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Apna Dal Kamerawadi district president Dilip Patel for making alleged communal statements at a meeting of PDM Nyay Morcha in Varanasi on April 25. After examining the video of the speeches, ECI has issued notices to both the leaders.

Varanasi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday issued notices to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Apna Dal Kamerawadi district president Dilip Patel for alleged communal statements during a public meeting in Varanasi three days ago.

The move comes after the BJP legal cell lodged a complaint against Owaisi and Patel for hurting religious sentiments of people through their inflammatory speeches at a meeting on April 25. Following an initial probe, the EC has now issued notices to the two leaders.

At the public meeting of PDM Nyay Morcha in Natiimli in Varanasi, Owaisi and leaders of Apna Dal Kamerawadi had fiercely attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party and other parties.

Owaisi had alleged that deceased gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was poisoned in jail. He had called Ansari a 'martyr' and said that martyrs never die. He also said that it was BJP government's responsibility to provide security to Ansari but it failed.

Also, Owaisi had said that PM Modi has only one guarantee and that's hatred towards Muslims.

BJP legal cell official Shashank Shekhar Tripathi lodged a complaint against the statements that were made at the meeting. "PM Modi has been falsely accused. This is a vicious circle to trick and change Muslim opinion. It's a sheer violation of the model code of conduct," Tripathi said.

On the basis of Tripathi's complaint, deputy collector Neeraj Prasad said that after watching the videos of the speeches, notices have been served to both the leaders.

Read more

  1. Sandeshkhali Arms Recovery: Will Mamata Banerjee Win Polls By Threatening People, Asks Nadda
  2. Singur Still Intensely-Debated Poll Topic In Bengal Even 16 Years After Tata's Return
  3. 'Shehzada Of Congress Insulted Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Chinamma': PM Modi At Rally In Karnataka

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.