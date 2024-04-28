'Shehzada of Congress Insulted Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Chinamma': PM Modi At Rally in Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Belagavi where BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar is up against Congress’s Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar, ahead of phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 7, and said that the 'Shehzada of Congress' says that the kings of India were atrocious.

"They snatched the assets of the poor as per their wishes. The Shehzada of Congress has insulted great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Chinamma, whose good governance and patriotism still motivate us. Does the Shehzada not know the contribution of the Mysuru Royal family, whom we all are proud of? The statements made by the Shehzada of Congress have been made very thoughtfully to appease their vote bank... But the Shehzada does not say a word about the atrocities committed by the Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans, and Badhshahs.."

Commenting on the Congress agenda, the PM said that when India emerges and strengthens, everyone would feel proud about it. "However, Congress has grown so far from National interest, for so engrossed in the welfare of their family that it does not like the country's achievements," he added.

The PM claimed that the Congress manifesto demonstrated the "mentality of appeasement." The PM mentioned that if elected to power, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have promised to conduct a "X-ray" of the nation.

“An X-ray of your property will be done. They will do an X-ray of bank lockers, the total land you have will be X-rayed, (and), the vehicles you own will be X-rayed. The money with women, their ornaments and gold, and their mangal sutra will be X-rayed. This means, they will raid every house and take over your property,” Modi said.

Speaking on the changes his government made to the criminal justice system in India, he said that the BJP government got rid of the system's colonial rules. "Now in our 'Nyay Sanhita', we have prioritised justice for our citizens more than punishment.

Regarding the inheritance tax, the PM said that the Congress party would introduce legislation that would tax and seize 55% of "whatever you save for your children, small house and some money." This implies that if you own two houses, you will have to divide the second one with your two kids and one will be in Congress's pocket, the PM alleged. "They want to take your property so they can keep their vote base intact," the PM continued.



Laws pertaining to terrorism have been strengthened, and laws about atrocities on others have been severed. Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam has new provisions for electronic evidence. After being implemented on 1 July, it will help every citizen of the country," he added.

The PM will then fly to Sirsi (Uttara Kannada) to attend a public meeting at 12 noon. PM's next destination will be Davanagere, where he is expected to take part in an election rally at 2 PM. Later, Modi will address a public meeting in Ballari at 4 PM.

At an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, on April 21, the PM had stated that the Congress could divide the country's wealth between “those who have more children” and “infiltrators” if they were elected to power.

Senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Anumula Revanth Reddy had retaliated, claiming that the “BJP was trying to create confusion among voters” and that “he is doing this out of nervousness”.



He further charged that lies were being propagated by the Congress to harm the nation. "A plot to undermine the nation's democracy has been planned by the Congress. It ought to apologize to the country," he declared.



ELECTORAL SCENARIO: In previous Lok Sabha elections held in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party has performed well. In 25 of the state's 28 seats, the party won on its own in the 2019 elections.

One constituency was won by Congress. The grand old party has been fighting to maintain its position, and the BJP is once again challenged to duplicate its past election performance.

The Vokkaliga and Lingayat minorities in Karnataka have the power to significantly alter the state's political climate if they come together.