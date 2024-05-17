ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Militants of Outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party Arrested in Manipur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Four militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People War Group) were arrested by a combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles in Thoubal district, an officer said on Friday.
Representation Image(ETV Bharat)

Five mobile handsets, two 9mm pistols with 15 live rounds, five demand letters, twenty 5.56mm ammunition, and four 7.62mm ammunition were seized from the possession of arrested militants. Police also apprehended one active member of the outfit KCP (Taibanganba) organization who was involved in extortion of money from shops located at Paona and Thangal bazar in the Imphal area.

Imphal: Four militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People War Group) were arrested by a combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles in Thoubal district, an officer said on Friday.

"Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, a coordinated operation was launched at Yairipok Bazaar area during which the militants were arrested on Thursday," the police officer said.

The officer said five mobile handsets, two 9mm pistols with 15 live rounds, five demand letters, twenty 5.56mm ammunition, and four 7.62mm ammunition were seized from the possession of arrested militants. Police also apprehended one active member of the proscribed outfit KCP (Taibanganba) organization from Imphal West district on Thursday.

The arrested militant was involved in extortion of money from shops located at Paona and Thangal bazar in the Imphal area, police said, adding one .32 pistol along with four live round ammunition were seized from his possession.

TAGGED:

MILITANTSPEOPLE WAR GROUPMANIPURARMS AND AMUNITIONFOUR MILITANTS ARRESTED IN MANIPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.