NCPCR Issues Summons Over Mapping of Illegally Running Madrassas in Uttarakhand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Representational Image(File)

According to the summons issued by the NCPCR, District Magistrates of six districts of Uttarakhand have been asked to appear before the Commission on June 7 and District Magistrates of other districts on June 10 in connection with the mapping of the illegally running madrassas in the state.

Dehradun: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued summons to all the district officers of the state with regard to mapping of alleged illegal madrassas operating in Uttarakhand. According to the summons issued, all the district officers of the state have been summoned to Delhi.

The summons come days after Chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Priyank Kanungo visited Dehradun on May 13 where he held a meeting with all the departmental officials. An official said that during the meeting, when the issue of non-mapping of illegal madrasas came up for discussion, the Commission sought complete information from the Minority Department. The Minority Department emphasized that the respective District Magistrates were not cooperating in the mapping of Madrassas necessitating the summons, the official said.

According to the summons issued, District Magistrates of six districts of the state will have to appear before the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on June 7 and District Magistrates of other districts on June 10. The Commission has also made it clear that in case of non-appearance in the Commission without any solid reason, action will be taken against the concerned District Officer under the Code of Civil Procedure.

The Chairman of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights, during his visit to Dehradun on May 13, had also conducted an inspection in the madrassas located at Kargi Grant. This is not the first case when the Commission Chairman has issued summons and called the District Magistrates to Delhi. The Commission had also issued summons to the Principal Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department on the issue of mapping of madrassas operating in the state and enrolling all the children for formal education in schools.

