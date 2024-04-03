'Daal mein kuch kaala hai': Omar Abdullah on Ghulam Nabi Azad Contesting From Anantnag-Rajouri seat

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and NC Vice President, Omar Abdullah, took a swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday April 3 for the latter's decision to contest from the Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri seat.

While speculating about the potential factors influencing Azad's decision, Omar remarked on the sidelines of a party function in Srinagar, "If he is so keen on entering parliament, then he should have chosen the Udhampur seat, as the Chenab belt is always considered his stronghold. I'm unsure about the pressure under which he made this decision. Daal mein kuch kaala hai. (There's something fishy going on.)"

However, Omar expressed confidence in the National Conference's candidate, Mian Altaf, predicting his resounding victory in the elections.

Responding to Mehbooba Mufti's decision to field candidates on all five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah maintained a diplomatic stance, stating, "If she has decided, I cannot comment." However, he clarified that his party had adopted the PDP's formula.

"We followed their (PDP) formula only. During DDC elections, PDP wanted 2014 election results as the basis for like-minded parties to field joint candidates. We did the same that time, and this time we followed Lok Sabha 2019 results as the basis," he said.

Based on Mehbooba's decision, he predicted the possibility of similar strategies during the upcoming assembly elections.

Regarding the bail granted to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Excise Policy case, Omar Abdullah highlighted the Supreme Court's observations on the case, emphasizing the need for scrutiny of probe agencies allegedly exerting political pressure. Referring to the statements of AAP leaders, he said, "They are also claiming that there is a lack of substantial evidence against Singh."

At the party function, Omar announced that National Conference President and incumbent Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, has decided not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, citing health reasons.

He said that his father, Farooq Abdullah, sought permission from the party's General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar, and other key members to abstain from participating in the polls due to his health condition. "He has taken permission from Ali Mohammad Sagar and other party members not to contest the polls this time because of his health," Omar Abdullah stated.

Expressing gratitude for the support garnered by his father over the years, Omar also emphasized the party's commitment to nominate a strong candidate from the Srinagar constituency. He underscored the importance of selecting a capable representative who could effectively voice the concerns and aspirations of the people in Delhi.