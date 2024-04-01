Lok Sabha Election 2024: NC Names Mian Altaf as Candidate for Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri Constituency

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

National Conference Names Mian Altaf as Candidate for Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri Constituency

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah while announcing Altaf's candidature from Poonch-Rajouri-Anantnag seat on behalf of Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah, exuded confidence that Altaf will garner substantial support from the electorate given his rapport and connect with the people.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday announced Mian Altaf Ahmed as the party's candidate for the Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri (APR) constituency. The announcement, made on behalf of Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah, marks the first candidate nomination by NC for the upcoming polls.

Expressing jubilation at the selection, Omar Abdullah while announcing Altaf's candidature at party headquarters in Srinagar, underscored Mian Altaf Ahmed's extensive popularity across diverse sections of society. He exuded confidence in Ahmed's ability to rally substantial support from the electorate, citing his deep-rooted connections and rapport with the people.

The announcement ceremony was attended by key party leaders, including Party General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, State Secretary Chowdhary Ramzan, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, and Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, signaling unified support within the party for Ahmed's candidacy.

The decision to nominate Mian Altaf Ahmed comes after weeks of speculation and rumors surrounding his potential candidacy. On February 2nd, Ahmed had dismissed media reports suggesting his candidacy as mere speculation. However, his selection now underscores the party's confidence in his leadership and electoral prospects.

"Mian Altaf Ahmed's political stronghold in regions such as Rajouri, Poonch, Kulgam, and Anantnag has positioned him as a formidable contender for the Anantnag parliamentary seat. His stature and widespread influence have fueled speculation on social media platforms, with many anticipating his candidacy for the pivotal constituency," a senior party leader told ETV Bharat.

The leader further said, " Mian Altaf's nomination is poised to inject vigor into NC's campaign in the Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri constituency, with the party banking on his track record of public service and community engagement to secure victory in the upcoming elections."

  1. Read more: As Parties Eye Parliament Elections, Kashmir Sees Political Churning
  2. Political Parties Kick off Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections in Kashmir
  3. Will Abdullahs Retain the Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat in the Upcoming Elections?

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.