Lok Sabha Election 2024: NC Names Mian Altaf as Candidate for Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri Constituency

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday announced Mian Altaf Ahmed as the party's candidate for the Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri (APR) constituency. The announcement, made on behalf of Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah, marks the first candidate nomination by NC for the upcoming polls.

Expressing jubilation at the selection, Omar Abdullah while announcing Altaf's candidature at party headquarters in Srinagar, underscored Mian Altaf Ahmed's extensive popularity across diverse sections of society. He exuded confidence in Ahmed's ability to rally substantial support from the electorate, citing his deep-rooted connections and rapport with the people.

The announcement ceremony was attended by key party leaders, including Party General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, State Secretary Chowdhary Ramzan, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, and Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, signaling unified support within the party for Ahmed's candidacy.

The decision to nominate Mian Altaf Ahmed comes after weeks of speculation and rumors surrounding his potential candidacy. On February 2nd, Ahmed had dismissed media reports suggesting his candidacy as mere speculation. However, his selection now underscores the party's confidence in his leadership and electoral prospects.

"Mian Altaf Ahmed's political stronghold in regions such as Rajouri, Poonch, Kulgam, and Anantnag has positioned him as a formidable contender for the Anantnag parliamentary seat. His stature and widespread influence have fueled speculation on social media platforms, with many anticipating his candidacy for the pivotal constituency," a senior party leader told ETV Bharat.

The leader further said, " Mian Altaf's nomination is poised to inject vigor into NC's campaign in the Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri constituency, with the party banking on his track record of public service and community engagement to secure victory in the upcoming elections."