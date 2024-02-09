NIA Raids House of Varavara Rao's Relative in Hyderabad, 3 States in Top Maoist Leader Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 4 hours ago

NIA Raids in 4 States

The premises related to arrested CPI (Maoist) leader Sanjay Deepak Rao and other suspects were searched in Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu yesterday. Among the two locations searched in Hyderabad included the residence of Varavara Rao's relative N Venugopal.

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in two locations of Hyderabad along with Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu in connection with a case against a top Maoist leader arrested five months back.

Among the locations searched included the residence of N. Venugopal, a close relative of Telegu poet Varavara Rao, a magazine editor living in Himayatnagar and Ravi Sharma living in LB Nagar. Varavara Rao had earlier been arrested for allegedly plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ED officials have seized Venugopal's mobile phone before leaving the premises.

Notably, similar searches were also conducted at many locations across Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu yesterday. The NIA sources said that after conducting searches in Thane, Palakkad, Chennai, and Mallapuram, several documents, six mobile phones, SIM cards and cash worth Rs 37,000 were seized.

ED sources said the searches were conducted at premises associated with CPI (Maoist) central committee member Sanjay Deepak Rao, who was arrested by Telangana Police in September 2023 for alleged involvement in Maoist activities in Hyderabad, and other suspects. After arresting Rao, fake Aadhaar cards, a revolver, Rs 47,000 in cash and books related to the banned outfit were recovered from him.

The NIA had registered another case last month based on this case and investigations are underway. As part of investigations, NIA conducted searches at six places in four states yesterday morning. Rao was reportedly active in the border areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, sources said.

Read more

  1. Kochi NIA Court Finds ISIS Operative Guilty for Planning Series of Blasts in Kerala
  2. NIA Files Charge-Sheet against Three Myanmar Nationals in Human Trafficking Case
  3. NIA Arrests Key Accused in Cross Border Arms and Explosives Trafficking Case

TAGGED:

NIAVaravara RaoMaoist Leader

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chocolate Day 2024: Make Your Day As Sweet and Delightful As a Box of Chocolates

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.