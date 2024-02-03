Loading...

NIA Arrests Key Accused in Cross Border Arms and Explosives Trafficking Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

The NIA on Thursday arrested a key accused involved in cross border smuggling network of arms, ammunition and explosives. The probe agency in a statement also mentioned that the accused had earlier delivered arms and ammunition to various individuals in India and abroad.

The NIA on Thursday arrested a key accused involved in cross border smuggling network of arms, ammunition and explosives. The probe agency in a statement also mentioned that the accused had earlier delivered arms and ammunition to various individuals in India and abroad.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday busted a cross-border smuggling network of arms, ammunition and explosives and arrested a key accused in the case, according to a statement released by NIA on Saturday.

The statement further mentioned that the accused has been identified as Lalngaihawma, a resident of Mamit area of Mizoram. He was nabbed from Aizwal Mizoram following inputs regarding the operations of a well-organized, large-scale illegal arms and ammunition supply network operating in certain North Eastern States of India.

The accused, along with others, was engaged in the trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosive materials not only in the North-eastern States but also across the border, as per NIA investigations. He was working in collusion with various operatives, including insurgent groups situated across the international border.

As part of their conspiracy, they had already distributed such terror hardware to various individuals in India and abroad. These illicit weapons & explosives are suspected to have been used in violent terrorist acts and criminal activities across different regions.

The case (RC-31/2023/NIA/DLI was registered by NIA on 26th December 2923, under sections 120B of IPC, sections 18 of UA (P) Act 1967, Section 6 of Explosive Substances Act 1908 and sections 25 (1) (a) & 25 (1AA) of Arms Act. Further investigations to unearth the entire network is in progress, the statement added.

Read More

  1. NIA to Train Other Security Agencies on Use of Central Database for Detecting Terrorist Members
  2. Arm Chopping: NIA Court Remands Main Accused To Judicial Custody Till February 16
  3. Tamil Nadu: NIA files chargesheet in Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case

TAGGED:

NIANIA Arrests in Cross Border ArmsCross Border Arms Trafficking Case

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.