NIA Arrests Key Accused in Cross Border Arms and Explosives Trafficking Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday busted a cross-border smuggling network of arms, ammunition and explosives and arrested a key accused in the case, according to a statement released by NIA on Saturday.

The statement further mentioned that the accused has been identified as Lalngaihawma, a resident of Mamit area of Mizoram. He was nabbed from Aizwal Mizoram following inputs regarding the operations of a well-organized, large-scale illegal arms and ammunition supply network operating in certain North Eastern States of India.

The accused, along with others, was engaged in the trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosive materials not only in the North-eastern States but also across the border, as per NIA investigations. He was working in collusion with various operatives, including insurgent groups situated across the international border.

As part of their conspiracy, they had already distributed such terror hardware to various individuals in India and abroad. These illicit weapons & explosives are suspected to have been used in violent terrorist acts and criminal activities across different regions.

The case (RC-31/2023/NIA/DLI was registered by NIA on 26th December 2923, under sections 120B of IPC, sections 18 of UA (P) Act 1967, Section 6 of Explosive Substances Act 1908 and sections 25 (1) (a) & 25 (1AA) of Arms Act. Further investigations to unearth the entire network is in progress, the statement added.