NIA Arrest in Rameshwaram Cafe Case: BJP Says 'Bengal Safe Haven' for Terror Modules, TMC Hits Back

New Delhi: A war of wards erupted between All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday apprehended two alleged suspects of Rameshwaram Café blast case from West Bengal’s Kolkata area.

The BJP took a dig at ruling AITC in West Bengal and alleged that NIA’s crackdown on Rameshwaram Café blast suspects in Kolkata unveils the stark reality. “West Bengal has morphed into a sanctuary for terrorists”, the BJP alleged.

Hitting back at BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister and AITC chairperson Mamata Banerjee alleged, “Heard one BJP leader saying that Bengal is not safe. The accused were hiding here for two hours and within two hours they were arrested due to a prompt response by our State police.”

Raising the questions about security of other states, Banerjee said, “What about states where you (BJP) are in power? What about Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar? The people of Bengal want to live in peace but the BJP doesn't like this.”

Putting allegations on ruling AITC, BJP West Bengal unit wrote on X, “NIA’s crackdown on Rameshwaram café blast suspects in Kolkata unveils the stark reality: West Bengal has morphed into a sanctuary for terrorists. Bobby Hakim’s chilling comparison to ‘mini Pakistan’ finds validation as Mamata Banerjee’s leniency emboldens criminals. The time for decisive action against this culture of impurity is now!.”

As the general elections have already announced following which no party wants to leave this issue lightly as a result verbal attacks and counter attacks are on high.

AITC leader Saket Gokhale replied to a social media post of BJP leader Amit Malviya and alleged and wrote, “Incidentally, where is West Bengal were the 2 terror suspects arrested (in a joint WB Police- NIA operation) from? From Kanthi (Contai). Why isn’t BJP’s bot operator telling us which leader’s “stronghold” is Kanthi & who is the sitting MP from that seat? Very mysterious especially considering a BJP worker was also previously detained & questioned in this same case.”

Earlier in the day, Malviya wrote on X and alleged, “NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Café blast from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police said ‘falsehood at its worst!’.

Taking to X, WB Police posted, “Falsehood at its worst! Contrary to the claims made by Amit Malviya, the fact is that two suspects in the Rameshwaram Café blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a Joint operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies.”

“The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies. West Bengal has never been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities,” WB Police said in its post.