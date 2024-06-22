ETV Bharat / state

1,563 Candidates To Appear For NEET Re-Test Today

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

The re-test is being held for 1563 candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks for time loss. In Chhattisgarh the re-test is being held in Balod and Dantewada.

NEET Re-Test For 1563 Candidates Tomorrow
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Raipur: Amid controversy over alleged irregularities in NEET and its results, a total of 1563 candidates will appear for re-test across six cities on Sunday. The re-test will be held from 2 to 5.20 pm.

The NEET was held on May 5 and results were declared on June 4, 10 days ahead of the schedule. The results caused a stir in the country as 67 candidates ranked first securing 720 out of 720 and questions were raised over the marking system. The National Testing Agency (NTA) responded that grace marks were given to 1563 students as they did not get the prescribed time during the exam.

However, facing criticisms from all quarters, the NTA cancelled the grace marks and announced re-examination for these students.

How to download Admit Cards?

Candidates appearing for the re-test have already got their Admit Cards that can be downloaded from the official website of NTA by entering their application number and date of birth.

Information for candidates appearing for re-test

Students have to carry a printed copy of their Admit Card, one passport size and one postcard size photograph along with an photo ID. This apart, no item is allowed inside the centre.

They have to reach the centre before 1:30 pm.

Re-test in Chhattisgarh's Balod and Dantewada

In Chhattisgarh, the re-test is being conducted in Balod and Dantewada. According to sources, a ruckus had erupted in an examination centre of Balod, where incorrect question papers were given to the candidates. Later, this was collected from the students and the actual question paper was distributed. It was said that the first was given to students mistakenly.

When students finally got the actual question paper, 45 minutes had already passed. The invigilator had told that extra time would be given to them but the OMR sheets were collected as per the scheduled time.

A similar incident occurred in Dantewada where Hindi-medium students were given English question papers. This led to loss of time. Thus, the re-test will be held in both these centres.

Read more

Bihar Police Detain Six From Jharkhand's Deoghar In NEET 'Paper Leak' Case

Last Updated : 3 hours ago

TAGGED:

NEET RE TEST TOMORROW1563 CANDIDATESNEETNEET RE TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.