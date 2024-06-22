1,563 Candidates To Appear For NEET Re-Test Today

Raipur: Amid controversy over alleged irregularities in NEET and its results, a total of 1563 candidates will appear for re-test across six cities on Sunday. The re-test will be held from 2 to 5.20 pm.

The NEET was held on May 5 and results were declared on June 4, 10 days ahead of the schedule. The results caused a stir in the country as 67 candidates ranked first securing 720 out of 720 and questions were raised over the marking system. The National Testing Agency (NTA) responded that grace marks were given to 1563 students as they did not get the prescribed time during the exam.

However, facing criticisms from all quarters, the NTA cancelled the grace marks and announced re-examination for these students.

How to download Admit Cards?

Candidates appearing for the re-test have already got their Admit Cards that can be downloaded from the official website of NTA by entering their application number and date of birth.

Information for candidates appearing for re-test

Students have to carry a printed copy of their Admit Card, one passport size and one postcard size photograph along with an photo ID. This apart, no item is allowed inside the centre.

They have to reach the centre before 1:30 pm.

Re-test in Chhattisgarh's Balod and Dantewada

In Chhattisgarh, the re-test is being conducted in Balod and Dantewada. According to sources, a ruckus had erupted in an examination centre of Balod, where incorrect question papers were given to the candidates. Later, this was collected from the students and the actual question paper was distributed. It was said that the first was given to students mistakenly.

When students finally got the actual question paper, 45 minutes had already passed. The invigilator had told that extra time would be given to them but the OMR sheets were collected as per the scheduled time.

A similar incident occurred in Dantewada where Hindi-medium students were given English question papers. This led to loss of time. Thus, the re-test will be held in both these centres.

