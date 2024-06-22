Bihar Police Detain Six From Jharkhand's Deoghar In NEET 'Paper Leak' Case

Deoghar: The Bihar Police detained six people from Jharkhand's Deoghar district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET, an official said on Saturday.

They were detained from a house near AIIMS-Deoghar in Devipur police station area on Friday night, he said. "The Bihar Police gave us a tip-off. On our identification, they were taken into custody. All the suspects have been taken to Bihar," SDPO (Deoghar Sadar) Ritvik Srivastava told PTI.

The suspects were allegedly living at the house of one Jhunu Singh, he said. They were identified as Paramjit Singh alias Bittu, Chintu alias Baldev Kumar, Kaju alias Prashant Kumar, Ajit Kumar, Rajiv Kumar alias Karu, all residents of Nalanda district of Bihar, and Panku Kumar, according to a statement issued by the Deoghar Police.

NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand RJD has postponed its scheduled protest over the NEET paper-leak' issue in Ranchi on Saturday. State RJD general secretary and media in-charge Kailash Yadav said that the women's cell of the party was scheduled to burn an effigy of the union education minister here in protest against the paper-leak issue. We have postponed it, as we have decided to organize the protest on a large scale, he added.