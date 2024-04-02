Woman among 10 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Raipur: In a major anti-insurgency operation, 10 Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19. The gunfight occurred around 6 am in a forest between Lendra and Korcholi villages under the Gangaloor police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were involved in the operation, he said. "After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of four Naxalites were recovered from the spot, and subsequently, six more bodies were found at the encounter site during the search," the IG said.

A light machine gun (LMG), a .303 rifle, a 12-bore gun, a large number of barrel grenade launchers and shells, and other arms and ammunition were also seized from the spot, he said. A search operation was still underway in the area, he said. "The identity of the Naxalites was yet to be ascertained but prima facie, it appears that they belonged to PLGA (Peoples' Liberation Guerilla Army) company no. 2 of Maoists," the official said.

Notably, Naxalites carry out the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) in summers between March and June every year and step up their activities. Several attacks have been carried out against security forces in the Bastar region during this period. On March 27, six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Basaguda area of Bijapur, police earlier said. With the latest incident, 43 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur, police said.

List of Major Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh:

February 7, 2024: 4 Naxalites killed in Bijapur

February 3, 2024: 2 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur.

December 24, 2023: Encounter of 3 Naxalites on Dantewada Sukma border.

October 21, 2023: 2 Naxalites killed in Koylibeda, Kanker.

September 20, 2023: Two female Naxalites killed in Dantewada.

December 23, 2022: 2 Naxalites killed on the border of Bijapur and Maharashtra.

December 20, 2022: A Naxalite killed in Timenar forest of Bijapur.

November 26, 2022: 4 Naxalites killed in Bijapur.

November 15, 2021: Rewarded Naxalite commander killed in Narayanpur.

October 31, 2022: Two Maoists were killed in Kanker.

August 3, 2019: Seven Naxalites killed on Rajnandgaon Maharashtra border.

November 27, 2014: 15 Naxalites killed, 25 Naxalites injured in Sukma.

April 16, 2013: 10 Maoists killed in Bastar.

June 29, 2012: 20 Naxalites, including a woman Naxalite, were killed in Dantewada.

July 10, 2007: 20 Maoists killed in Dantewada forests.