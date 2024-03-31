Arms Suppliers Arrested in Naxal-Hit Palamu of Jharkhand

Palamu (Jharkhand): In a major boost for the Jharkhand Police, officials on Saturday, March 30, arrested two arms supplier in the Naxal-hit area here.

Police have recovered magazines depicting several modern weapons including Light Machine Gun (LMG) from the accused who are currently being interrogated in police custody.

As per police sources, search operation is being conducted in the area. Palamu police had received a tip-off about banned Naxalite organisation Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) and Maoists becoming active in the area and planning to buy weapons lately.

Police then decided to conduct the search operation to nab the criminal. During the search operation, two arms suppliers were caught from the Jharkhand-Bihar border area. Police sources said the arms suppliers racket will be exposed soon.

Police sources said that they are on high alert ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and is closely monitoring the region as Naxalite organisations have aced their game to create disturbances during the polls.

In recent times, the police has launched a major operation against Maoists and TSPC after knowing that the organisations have been struggling with the issue of limited weapons and bullets.

According to police sources, the two arrested were to supply a large consignment of weapons to the banned Naxalite organisation, TSPC.