DRG jawan injured in Naxalite firing in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

DRG jawan injured in Naxalite firing in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Naxalites opened fire at district Reserve Guard jawan in a residential area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday.

Bijapur: A District Reserve Guard jawan was injured after Naxalites opened fire at him in a residential area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said. DRG jawan Dipak Durgam was targeted around 8.30 pm at Atal Awas Parisar located on the outskirts of Bijapur town on the Bijapur-Gangaloor road when he had stepped out of his home, a police official said.

A "small action team" of Naxalites opened fire at Durgam from an adjoining forest, leaving him injured, he said citing preliminary information. The attackers then escaped deep into the dense forest. The injured jawan has been admitted to the district hospital and his condition was stated to be out of danger, he added. DRG is an anti-Naxalite unit of the state police.

