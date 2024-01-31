Loading...

NCW Commemorates 32nd Foundation Day with Grand Celebrations

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

NCW Commemorates 32nd Foundation Day with Grand Celebrations

The National Commission for Women (NCW) celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day at Bharat Mandapam. Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, and chairperson of NCW, Rekha Sharma, were present on the occasion.

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) marked a momentous occasion as it proudly celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day at Bharat Mandapam. Established as a statutory body in 1992, NCW has played a pivotal role in addressing women's grievances and fostering awareness, embodying its commitment to women's empowerment.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of the Minister of Women and Child Development, and Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, as the Guest of Honour, along with MoS WcD and Ayush- Mahendra Munjpara and Indevar Pandey, Secretary WCD, exemplified the commission's dedication to its mission.

Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of NCW, provided insights into the journey of NCW, highlighting significant programs and initiatives aimed at empowering women. The festivities commenced with an exhibition and sale, showcasing the artistic creations of women artisans nationwide, presenting a diverse array of art and handloom products.

A captivating cultural dance performance, symbolizing the embodiment of feminine strength, followed the exhibition. In her address, Minister Smriti Irani underscored the pivotal role of women in the nation's progress, expressing her thoughts on the vision of PM Narendra Modi for women-led development.

Applauding NCW's efforts during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Irani congratulated Rekha Sharma for the mammoth effort of the emergency response service through the NCW 24x7 helpline for women. Emphasizing the significant contribution of women to the GDP, she cited a McKinsey survey, stating that equal contribution by women could lead to a growth of more than 770 billion dollars in the GDP of the Indian economy.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of NCW, shared her insights during the event, emphasizing the commission's role not just as a grievance-redressing body but as an organization actively working on the empowerment of women.

The celebration witnessed a significant turnout, with a large and enthusiastic crowd in attendance, including state women commissions from various regions, reinforcing the collective commitment to advancing the cause of women's rights.

Read More

  1. NCW condemns incident of abuse against Dalit woman in Delhi, calls for urgent action
  2. NCW holds conferences on reviewing implementation of schemes for women empowerment in NE states

TAGGED:

NCWNCW foundation daySmriti IraniRekha Sharma

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.