NCW Commemorates 32nd Foundation Day with Grand Celebrations

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) marked a momentous occasion as it proudly celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day at Bharat Mandapam. Established as a statutory body in 1992, NCW has played a pivotal role in addressing women's grievances and fostering awareness, embodying its commitment to women's empowerment.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of the Minister of Women and Child Development, and Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, as the Guest of Honour, along with MoS WcD and Ayush- Mahendra Munjpara and Indevar Pandey, Secretary WCD, exemplified the commission's dedication to its mission.

Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of NCW, provided insights into the journey of NCW, highlighting significant programs and initiatives aimed at empowering women. The festivities commenced with an exhibition and sale, showcasing the artistic creations of women artisans nationwide, presenting a diverse array of art and handloom products.

A captivating cultural dance performance, symbolizing the embodiment of feminine strength, followed the exhibition. In her address, Minister Smriti Irani underscored the pivotal role of women in the nation's progress, expressing her thoughts on the vision of PM Narendra Modi for women-led development.

Applauding NCW's efforts during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Irani congratulated Rekha Sharma for the mammoth effort of the emergency response service through the NCW 24x7 helpline for women. Emphasizing the significant contribution of women to the GDP, she cited a McKinsey survey, stating that equal contribution by women could lead to a growth of more than 770 billion dollars in the GDP of the Indian economy.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of NCW, shared her insights during the event, emphasizing the commission's role not just as a grievance-redressing body but as an organization actively working on the empowerment of women.

The celebration witnessed a significant turnout, with a large and enthusiastic crowd in attendance, including state women commissions from various regions, reinforcing the collective commitment to advancing the cause of women's rights.