Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh Shot Dead by Unidentified Men

Udham Singh Nagar(Uttarakhand): Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa chief Baba Tarsem Sing was shot dead on Thursday morning by unidentified assailants in Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta town of Udham Singh Nagar, police said.

According to the police, two men came on a bike and fired gunshots at Baba Tarsem Singh. The police officials informed that special special teams have been assigned the task of catching the killers.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar said, "Police Headquarters has formed an SIT under the leadership of DSP RB Chamola to nab the killers of Nanakmatta Gurdwara Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. This SIT includes STF and police officers. Additional police force has been sent to maintain peace in Nanakmatta area while appealing to the Sikh community to maintain peace."

According to the people serving at Dera Kar Seva, Sardar Tarsem Sing went out of the camp on Thursday morning for a walk. Two bike-riding miscreants opened fire on Sardar Tarsem Sing. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Khatima where he was declared dead.