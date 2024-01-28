Mystery Shrouds Death of Kashmiri Student in AMU

Aligarh: A Kashmiri student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented room on Sunday, police said. Some vials have been recovered from his pocket.

After finding him unconscious, he was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Doctors stated that the student had died around six to seven hours ago.

The deceased, Adnan Altaf Manglu, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district was residing at a rented house in Saheb Bagh area under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station. He was a student of class 11 at AMU.

On receiving information about the student's death, Civil Lines police reached the deceased's room and have initiated an investigation. AMU Proctor Professor Mohammad Wasim said an information was received this afternoon about a Kashmiri student being brought to the hospital.

"When we consulted the doctor, we were told that the student had died six to seven hours ago. The cause of death could not be ascertained yet. We have also heard that a few things including vials were recovered from his pocket and handed over to the police," Wasim said.

The student's family members were informed and are expected to arrive in Aligarh late in the evening. Wasim said that as per the time of death, the student was alone in his room when he passed away. "There was no other students with him at that time. Information is being sought about what he had eaten since morning or what he discussed with his roommates," Wasim said.

Police will take further action after getting the post mortem report.