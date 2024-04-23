Mukhtar Ansari Death: Viscera Report Confirms Absence of Poison

Mukhtar Ansari Death: Viscera Report Rules Out Poisoning

An official said that the viscera of late don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died at the Rani Durgawati Medical College last month, was sent to Lucknow for investigation and the report has confirmed absence of poison while attributing the death to heart attack.

Banda: In a significant development, the viscera report of deceased don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died last month has ruled out presence of poison while attributing his death to heart attack, sources said.

The report comes as a major breather for the authorities at Banda jail amid allegations by the Ansari's relatives that he was poisoned to death while serving sentence at the jail.

Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail died on the night of March 28 at Rani Durgawati Medical College. While the relatives accused the jail authorities of poisoning him to death, the Uttar Pradesh government set up a judicial probe into the allegations. While preliminary report confirmed death due to heart attack, Ansari's viscera was sent to Lucknow for further investigation.

An official said that the viscera report has ruled out presence of poison while attributing death to heart attack. The viscera report has been submitted to the judicial investigation team.

Pertinently, Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail, had told the Mau MP MLA court through his lawyer on March 20 that on March 19, he was poisoned through his food inside Banda jail adding two more attempts were made on his life earlier as well.

On March 26, when Mukhtar Ansari's condition suddenly deteriorated, his brother Afzal Ansari, who came to see him, also accused the jail administration of poisoning him inside the jail. After the death of Mukhtar Ansari, his son Omar Ansari, who came to collect his body, had also alleged foul play.

