UP MLA Abbas Ansari Visits Father Mukhtar Ansari's Graveyard, Attends 'Fatiha' Ritual

Lucknow: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari on Wednesday reached Ghazipur to condole his father Muktar Ansari's death at his graveyard in Kalibagh, official sources said.

Abbas Ansari, who is lodged in Kasganj jail, was brought to Ghazipur in a prison vehicle after a court order, they said. The jailed Mau MLA could not attend his father's cremation as he did not get permission from the court.

After being taken to the graveyard on Wednesday, Abbas Ansari read 'Fatiha' on the grave of his father, the sources said. The Supreme Court had on Tuesday permitted Abbas Ansari to attend the 'Fatiha' ritual of his father who died recently.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died on March 28 night at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his condition deteriorated. He was laid to rest in Ghazipur on March 30 amid a security blanket.

The 63-year-old had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him. His family members have alleged that he was given poison inside the jail which led to his death.