Late Mukhtar Ansari's Close Aide Zakir Hussain alias 'Vicky' Joins RSS Linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch

Ghazipur: In a significant development, Zakir Hussain alias 'Vicky', close aide of deceased mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has joined the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an affiliate organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

Mukhtar Ansari's Close Aide Zakir Hussain alias 'Vicky' Joins RSS Linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch

Vicky entered into the RSS fold after National convenor of Muslim Rashtriya Manch Thakur Raja Raees reached his house in Kotwali area of Ghazipure, where a large number of people from the minority community welcomed him with flower garlands. Vicky was named as the co-convenor of Purvanchal by its national convenor Thakur Raja Raees on the occasion.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Thakur Raja Raees said that they “want to raise those Muslims who will work for the nation and join the mainstream of the country”.

Opposing cow slaughter on the occasion, Raees said, “cow is our mother, its milk and ghee are medicine. There is cancer in its flesh. When a cow is slaughtered, mob lynching occurs. Therefore not even a single cow should be slaughtered. All our prophets who have come have praised the cow. Muslim Rashtriya Manch works in the light of Quran and Hadith”.

In response to a question, Raees said, “APJ Abdul Kalam was made the President. Muslims should think about this, they will not be able to survive if they associate themselves with Atiq and Mukhtar Ansari”.

Pertinently, authorities had in June last year confiscated property of Zakir Hussain alias 'Vicky', close aide of deceased mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, worth about Rs 1.5 crore. A case was registered against him in Nandganj police station recently after which Zakir Hussain was arrested. He has been released after bail.

Ansari, who had been behind the bars in UP and Punjab since 2005 over 60 criminal cases against him, died on March 28 night this year at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his condition deteriorated. He was laid to rest in UP's Ghazipur on March 30 amid tight security arrangements. His family alleged that Ansari was poisoned to death by the authorities.