Minor Girl Chained by Mother for Attempting to Flee with Boyfriend; Police Launch Probe

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): A mother allegedly tied her daughter to a cart with chains for trying to elope with her Dalit-boyfriend in the Nawabad area of Jhansi on Saturday, April 6. Police were alerted and they later came and freed the minor girl from the shackles.

A huge ruckus was witnessed at the Nawabad bus stand where the woman had created a scene. The mother alleged that she sold packaged water bottles to make ends meet. Despite knowing her struggles, the daughter decided to run away with her partner all of a sudden. This triggered the woman who in turn decided to tie her up to stop her from fleeing.

The woman even alleged that the partner, a young man, lured his daughter into this 'love trap'. She said that the minor had earlier run away with the young man twice. Despite lodging a complaint at Mandi Chowki, the police did not take any action against the young man.

As per sources, when the mother raised an alarm and alerted the locals about her daughter running away with the lover, both of them attacked the mother.

Despite much persuasion, the girl was adamant on going with her boyfriend. After this, a chain was put on her hand and she was tied to the cart. Meanwhile, someone shot a video and posted it on social media. Apna Dal SK District President, Vijay Kachhware rushed to the spot, and said that chaining a minor in public is a violation of humanity.

On receiving the information, Mandi outpost in-charge Brijesh Kumar reached the spot and freed the girl from bondage. The mother and daughter were then taken to the police station. Police said that a probe has been launched and investigation is underway.