Anand Mahindra Offers Job to Girl Who Saved Niece from Monkey Attack

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shares many things with the netizens on social media. Besides, he is always at the forefront of promoting creativity and talent.

A girl from Uttar Pradesh's Basti won the appreciation of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra when he learnt that the girl saved herself and her niece from a monkey attack by using virtual technology. He offered a job to the brave girl when she decides to work after completing her education, we invite her to join Mahindra Rise.

Hyderabad: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shares many things with the netizens on social media. Besides, he is always at the forefront of promoting creativity and talent. He promised to give a job to a 13-year-old girl, who saved herself and her niece from the clutches of monkeys with the help of Amazon's virtual voice assistant 'Alexa'.

"The big question before us in this technological age is whether we will become slaves of technology or remain masters. But, seeing this girl's sense of timing gives us hope that technology will always follow man's orders. The girl's behaviour is surprising. If she ever decides to work in the corporate world after completing her education, we invite her to join Mahindra Rise.!!,'' the post stated.

After Mahindra's post went viral, netizens expressed joy over the decision. A netizen responded and said, "We will be masters of technology". Another netizen responded saying, "The idea she got at that time was amazing...the intelligence of today's generation is beyond our imagination."

A girl named Nikita from Basti district of Uttar Pradesh was playing with her niece Vamika (15 months) when a group of monkeys entered their house. The monkeys created chaos throwing utensils in the house and spoiling the food.

One of the monkeys came near Vamika. Although no family members were around at that time, the girl was not afraid. With timely thinking, Alexa, the virtual voice assistant at home, immediately came to her mind. That's it, "Alexa.. bark like a dog," she ordered. Immediately, Alexa started making loud noises like a dog barking. The monkeys got scared and ran away from there.

