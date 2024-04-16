Meerut: Dowry Harassment Case Lodged after Woman Dies Suspiciously; Victim's Father Claim's Murder

Meerut: Dowry Harassment Case Lodged after Woman Dies Suspiciously; Victim's Father Claim's Murder

Police lodged a case after Manisha's father lodged a complaint against her husband, Javed and mother-in-law, Salma, for killing her to death with acid for not receiving dowry. Manisha passed away suspiciously on Monday evening.

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Nauchandi Police detained a man for questioning on Monday after his father-in-law accused him of killing his wife by forcefully giving her acid for not receiving dowry.

On Monday evening, the neighbours came to know about the death of the deceased, Manisha, and informed police about the incident. Police swung into action and immediately took Manisha's husband, Javed, to the police station for questioning.

Manisha's father, too, rushed to the spot after being informed and blamed Javed and his mother, Salma of murdering his daughter for dowry. "Both of them harassed my daughter terribly for dowry. They finally took away her life to pacify their greed for money," he claimed.

Police lodged a case against seven people including Javed, and Salma. Investigation is underway and steps will be taken accordingly, sources said.

As per Nauchandi police, Manisha had been married to Javed, a resident of Bakery Street, Zaidi Farm, last year. Nobody could confirm if they had a unhappy married life or had been suffering from financial constraints.

Police station in-charge Mahesh Singh Rathore said the body had been sent for post-mortem and the report was soon to be delivered. "Currently, we are interrogating Javed to find out the motif of the alleged murder," he added.

