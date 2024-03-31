Uttar Pradesh: Man Booked for Cheating Wife; Giving Instant Triple Talaq

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 8:40 PM IST

Man booked for cheating wife; giving instant triple talaq

A man was booked by for allegedly cheating his wife and giving an instant triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. The victim claimed that her mental balance was affected due to her husband's husband.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A youth from Delhi married another woman while hiding his two other marriages. Then after living together for a few days, he eloped with the dowry money and jewellery and gave 'triple talaq' via courier, a police official said on Sunday.

On the complaint of the woman, officials of the Chowk Police station registered a case against the accused Hasan Akbar Zaidi as well as the three clerics (Maulanas) who made the divorce certificate and initiated investigation, police station in-charge Nageshwar Upadhyay said.

Police said that the names of three Maulanas- Mohammad Haider, Imtiaz Hussain Hydari and Sakhawat Ali are mentioned in the fake divorce deed.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she married to Delhi resident Zaidi on June 15, 2023 at Shahnajaf Imambara Hazratganj. However, Zaidi hid his first two marriages from the wife, she claimed.

After marriage, he took her to a silver apartment in Chinhat area. As per complaint, from the very next day of the marriage, Zaidi started beating her over dowry and hurled insulting taunts. On July 15 2023, he went to Delhi along with the dowry, jewelery and cash.

According to the complaint, on December 13, 2023, Zaidi sent an envelope through courier, which contained a written divorce certificate of triple talaq.

The victim claimed that she is somehow managing her expenses by giving tuitions to the children and her mental balance is affected. Nageshwar Upadhyay said that the police are probing the matter. In India, giving an instant triple talaq is banned.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.