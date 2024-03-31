Uttar Pradesh: Man Booked for Cheating Wife; Giving Instant Triple Talaq

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A youth from Delhi married another woman while hiding his two other marriages. Then after living together for a few days, he eloped with the dowry money and jewellery and gave 'triple talaq' via courier, a police official said on Sunday.

On the complaint of the woman, officials of the Chowk Police station registered a case against the accused Hasan Akbar Zaidi as well as the three clerics (Maulanas) who made the divorce certificate and initiated investigation, police station in-charge Nageshwar Upadhyay said.

Police said that the names of three Maulanas- Mohammad Haider, Imtiaz Hussain Hydari and Sakhawat Ali are mentioned in the fake divorce deed.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she married to Delhi resident Zaidi on June 15, 2023 at Shahnajaf Imambara Hazratganj. However, Zaidi hid his first two marriages from the wife, she claimed.

After marriage, he took her to a silver apartment in Chinhat area. As per complaint, from the very next day of the marriage, Zaidi started beating her over dowry and hurled insulting taunts. On July 15 2023, he went to Delhi along with the dowry, jewelery and cash.

According to the complaint, on December 13, 2023, Zaidi sent an envelope through courier, which contained a written divorce certificate of triple talaq.

The victim claimed that she is somehow managing her expenses by giving tuitions to the children and her mental balance is affected. Nageshwar Upadhyay said that the police are probing the matter. In India, giving an instant triple talaq is banned.