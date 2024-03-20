Rewari Factory Blast: Four Workers Succumb to Injuries

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

At least four workers succumbed to burn injuries they suffered during an explosion at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari last week. According to police 10 more people are receiving treatment in a critical condition.

Rewari (Haryana): Four workers injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in the district have died, while the condition of more than 10 others was critical, police said on Wednesday. While three of them died at the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak on Tuesday night, another one passed away at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, Inspector Jagdish Chander said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay (32), Vijay (37), Ramu (27), Rajesh (38), all residents of Uttar Pradesh. The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in Dharuhera industrial area on Saturday.

A senior police officer said 40 workers had suffered burn injuries in the incident. Of these, 10 workers were admitted to the Rewari Trauma Centre, more than 20 workers to PGIMS Rohtak, four to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and others in Dharuhera here. Five workers were later discharged from hospital.

Police on Sunday had registered a case in connection with the boiler blast. The contractor and others have been booked in the case. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had ordered a probe under a sub divisional magistrate into the incident.

