Three Killed, 26 Injured as Bus Carrying SAF Jawans Collides with Car in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

Published : Apr 6, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

A bus carrying SAF jawans collided with a car in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni on Saturday, killing at leat three people and injuring 26 others. According to sources, one SAF jawan suffered grievous injuries. The paople travelling in the car were killed on the spot.

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and 26 others injured when a bus carrying Special Armed Forces (SAF) jawans overturned after colliding with a car in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district early on Saturday, police said. One of the jawans sustained serious injuries and has been referred to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said.

The accident occurred around 1 am near Dhanagadha village on the Seoni-Mandla State Highway, some 50 km from the district headquarters. A bus carrying personnel from the state police's 35th Battalion of SAF from Mandla to Pandhurna (Chhindwara) collided with a car with five occupants including its driver, Keolari police station in-charge Chain Singh Uikey told PTI.

Kanhaiya Jaswani (75), Niklesh Jaswani (45) and driver Purushottam Mahobia (37) who were travelling in the car were killed in the accident, he said. The deceased were residents of Mandla. Two other car occupants, who suffered injuries, are being treated at Keolari Government Hospital.

Those travelling in the car were returning from Nagpur after some hospital-related work there, the official said. The bus carrying the SAF jawans overturned after the accident. A total of 26 SAF jawans were injured and taken to the Keolari hospital. One of them who suffered serious injuries was referred to Nagpur, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

