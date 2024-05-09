Amid govt crackdown, 5,457 'Illegal Immigrants' Detected in Manipur's Kamjong District

Imphal: The Manipur government has detected 5,457 illegal immigrants in the Kamjong district and measures are being taken for their deportation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The biometric data of 5,173 people have been collected, he said on X. "The biometrics of those staying at Phaikoh, Huimi Thana/Sangkalok refugee camps are being obtained, an official said.

The CM said his government has been providing humanitarian aide to all the illegal immigrants. "We have been handling this situation with utmost sensitivity," he said.

Earlier this month, at least 38 more illegal immigrants from Myanmar, who had crossed over to Manipur, were deported through Moreh town in Tengnoupal district, Singh had informed. A total of 77 such immigrants were deported in the first phase, he said.

Deportation of illegal immigrants to Myanmar

Recently Manipur government began deportation process of illegal immigrants to Myanmar after the Union Home Ministry has instructed the state government to be on specific alert to counter all possible backlash over immigrant issue.

Manipur police had been alerted over possible backlash. “We have alerted the Manipur police as we fear backlash,” an official said. The Manipur government completed the first phase of the deportation process of illegal immigrants following deportations of 38 illegal immigrants to Myanmar.

A total of 77 illegal immigrants have been deported in the first phase. “The state Government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and at the same time biometric data are being recorded. Let’s keep our borders and country secure,” the Manipur government has said.

As the ethnic conflict in Manipur marked one year on May 3, the amalgamation of records has brought down the total number of violence-related first information reports (FIRs) from over 11,000 to around 3,000.

According to the official, many duplicate cases had been registered. He said many zero FIRs were filed when violence erupted, irrespective of jurisdiction. They all were later transferred to the police stations where the crimes took place.

Looting of weapons a worry

Looted weapons are still a cause of worry for the security agencies. “Around 6,000 weapons were looted but despite various efforts about 1,800 have been recovered or surrendered by the civilians,” the official added.

According to estimates, as many as 220 lives have been lost in Manipur violence with more than 50,000 reported displaced. The attack on the security personnel has also become a matter of concern for the government. Recently, two CRPF personnel including head constable Arun Saini and ASI N Sarkar were killed in an attack by the miscreants in Bishnupur district. (With agency inputs)