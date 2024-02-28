Man kills Elder Brother; Seriously Injures Father In Punjab

Khanna (Punjab): A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his elder brother and injured his father in Punia village in Khanna, police said on Wednesday. The accused Dalbir Singh assaulted his elder brother Jagdeep Singh Umar, killed him and seriously injured his father Ram Singh on Tuesday night, a senior police official said.

Jagdeep was 35 years old and Ram Singh was referred to the government hospital in Chandigarh, Station House Officer of Samrala Police Rao Varinder Singh said.

According to Varinder, a case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered in this connection and Dalbir has been apprehended. Varinder said that the deceased Jagdeep had killed his mother around two years ago and returned from jail four months ago.

"Ram Singh and Jagdeep Singh were staying separately for a long time. Dalbir was also staying separately. Last night, Jagdeep, in an inebriated condition came to Ram Singh's house and demanded a part of a land. In a fit of rage, Dalbir killed Jagdeep and also assaulted his father. All the three are drug addicts," police added.

According to police, the wives of both Dalbir and Jagdeep were fed up with their husbands and had returned to their parents along with their children. Varinder said the trio had frequent fights over land.