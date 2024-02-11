Man kills Son, Ailing Mother, dies by Suicide after incurring Losses in Business

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A man killed his 12-year-old son and his ailing mother before hanging himself to death on Saturday night in Lawyers Colony, New Agra. The accused Jolly Chauhan was a merchant of pipes. When the domestic help arrived at the Lawyer's Colony apartment, nobody opened the door despite her ringing the bell several times. She alerted the neighbours, who then called the police.

The police swung into action and rushed to the spot. They broke open the door and found the bodies of Chauhan, his son Kushagra and his mom Brijesh Devi. As per preliminary observation, the police opined that it is a prima facie case of Chauhan dying by suicide after murdering his mother and son. However, the police are yet to find out the motive behind the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Police City Suraj Rai said, "We shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. Chauhan committed the crime because he was upset after incurring losses in business."

A dog squad and forensic team collected evidence from the spot. The police obtained a video that Chauhan had recorded a few days ago where he was talking about the huge money he had lost in the business and the stress he was undergoing. The stress was unbearable and he wanted to kill himself and destroy his family, he added in the clip.

Police sources said that Chauhan had preplanned the murder and his suicide. His wife, Rajni's life was saved because she was outside with her sister-in-law. Chauhan's father had passed away seven months ago, the police said.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.