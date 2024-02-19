Mamata Banerjee Launches Aadhaar Grievances Portal, Promises Alternative Cards

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that Aadhaar cards of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities of the state are getting deactivating ahead of the Lok Sabha elections while alleging that it is a precursor to the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee said that she would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Aadhaar row. "Why have so many Aadhaar cards been deactivated before the Lok Sabha? Aadhaar cards of mostly the Matua community have been deactivated. Also, cards of the STs and minorities are being deactivated," she added.

"We will take necessary action. If needed we will issue a separate card so that nobody is deprived of any of our social welfare schemes," the chief minister said while announcing the launch of a separate portal to deal with such grievances.

"The Aadhaar Grievances Portal of the Government of West Bengal will start operating from tomorrow for all those whose Aadhaar cards have been deactivated. This is Bengal and not Delhi. Elections cannot be won with hooliganism here. Communal issues cannot be raised with the help of media here. The people should use this portal and inform us about their Aadhaar card deactivation. Separate cards will be given to them so that nobody stops receiving the benefits of the state welfare schemes," she said.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, the Trinamool Congress supremo accused the BJP government of being a conspirator. "Deactivating cards just before elections, what kind of politics is this? This is a fascist conspiracy. What does the BJP do other than instigating violence? Why will people not inform the state government and visit the BJP party offices? Everybody knows that the BJP is "Bharatiya Janjal (garbage) Party," she said.

The Trinamool chief also announced that she would send a team to the Election Commission of India. "I am sending a team to the ECI as they should be made aware of it. This cannot go on just before the elections. CPI(M) and the Congress leaders here support them (read BJP). AITC is a transparent party as we take action as soon as something is reported. We do not even spare our own people," she added.

Countering BJP's allegations on Sandeshkhali violence, she cited former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh's example saying, "BJP should be ashamed as Brij Bhushan is still an MP. We have set up camps in Sandeshkhali to resolve issues regarding land."