Mamata Didi to grace 'Didi No 1', a Bengali TV game show

Kolkata: She is the numero uno Didi in politics while the other one is the number one 1 Didi in the entertainment world. Both are coming together for a game show soon. According to the CM's office sources, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is reportedly taking part in Rachna Didi's popular game show.

Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee will be on the sets of this reality show at the Dumurjala Stadium on February 21. But not as a spectator, but as a participant. According to sources, the Director of Security has called a security meeting regarding the participation of the Chief Minister in the game show on Sunday.

Didi No 1 is a Bengali television game show for women launched in 2010. The show is being telecast six days a week. Talented women from across West Bengal compete against each other in a series of entertaining tasks in the game show.

Although Mamata Banerjee is a well-known face in politics this is for the first time Mamata is taking part in the reality show. Naturally, common people will be interested in seeing her. And that is why security is being tightened on the sets of that particular reality show. The news of Mamata Banerjee and Rachna Banerjee meeting in the recent past came to light.

Initially, it was speculated that Rachana's meeting with Mamata was about the former's entry into politics. But, it is learnt that they discussed about Mamata's participation in the game show. Rachna Banerjee reportedly invited the Chief Minister of West Bengal to her show. It is a very popular show in which only women take part. Participants include celebrities and common people.

Although the date has not been announced, Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. In this backdrop, Didi Mamata coming as a contestant in the reality show that most people in Bengali watch in their living room is believed to be a great medium of public relations.

In this scenario, it remains to be seen whether any other Trinamool Congress actors and actresses join Mamata Banerjee on the show, or only Mamata alone will be the main guest on the game show that remains to be seen.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: Mamata Slams BJP Over Farmers Protest; Claims Party Runs 'Govt Of Ravan' At Centre