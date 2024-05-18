ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Bust Online Drug Trading Gang, Key Member Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

Dinesh Kumar (20), key member of online drug trading gang (ETV Bharat Picture)

The accused, Dinesh Kumar, a native of Rajasthan along with four others were involved in supplying drugs to customers online. He was arrested by LB Nagar Police while he was on way to Mansoorabad. Heroin weighing 33 gram was found concealed under his bike's tank cover.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have arrested a key member of a gang involved in online drug trading near Nagole in Hyderabad on Thursday and recovered around 33 gram of heroin worth Rs 4 lakh from him.

The LB Nagar Police in Hyderabad said by apprehending the accused a significant breakthrough has been made in the online drug trading case. The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar (20), a resident of Sarvana village in Rajasthan's Sanchar district had recently relocated to Hyderabad, where he was working at a wielding factory in Central Bank Colony near LB Nagar.

Police said that the accused along with his brother Suresh and associates Dinesh Kalyan, Manoj Bishnoi and Bhanwarlal, facilitated online supply of heroin to customers, catering primarily to the drug addicts of the area.

"It has been learnt that Dinesh Kumar procured heroin from Rajasthan while his associates, who were based there, managed the online transactions. To evade suspicion, Dinesh Kumar used to conceal the contraband within steel pipes, claiming them to be sample products when questioned by delivery personnel," said an officer of LB Nagar police station.

Acting on an intelligence report, the LB Nagar Police team apprehended Dinesh Kumar on Thursday at Anandnagar near Nagole while he was on way to Mansoorabad on his motorcycle. Subsequent inspection led to the discovery of heroin concealed under his bike's tank cover.

A case has been registered against him and he has been remanded in custody pending further investigation. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining four absconding members of the gang, the officer added.

