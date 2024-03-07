Mamata Banerjee Trains Gun at Abhijit Gangopadhyay without Naming Him

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after the Women's Day March hit out at the just-resigned Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who joined the BJP on Thursday and remarked, "A BJP babu was sitting on the bench and now he has joined BJP. How can you expect justice from them? The mask is off."

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on just-resigned Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who joined the BJP on Thursday. Within hours of his joining, Banerjee attacked Gangopadhyay at a party programme.

It is to be noted that the subtle attack made by the CM did not mention Gangopadhyay's name. However, it wasn't rocket science to understand who she was referring to. After the Women's Day March, Banerjee said from the dais, "After having made thousand jobless, he has become a leader now. Be ready. Wherever you contest from, I will send students to fight you. Remember, the people will judge you now." she said.

Later she also taunted Gangopadhyay by saying that 'A BJP babu was sitting on the bench and now he has joined BJP. How can you expect justice from them? The mask is off."

In another context, Banerjee mentioned the provision of free rations in the state. The Modi-led government had only provided free ration to 80 crore people of the country during the Coronavirus pandemic unlike the West Bengal government which always provides free rations, she claimed. Banerjee attacked the BJP by drawing comparisons between these two projects of providing free rations.

"We have always provided ration free of cost. You (BJP) only provided this scheme during the pandemic." she said attacking PM Modi from the dais of the Women's Day programme. As part of her speech, Banerjee taunted BJP as 'Pintubabu' and said that she would never allow National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state or prevent cancellation of Aadhaar card.

Commenting on the topic of switching allegiance from one party to another she claimed that several leaders are joining the BJP due the fear of the attack of Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their residences. "Nowadays, if a thief joins the BJP, he would turn into a pure and clean person after being cleansed with washing powder. Some are afraid that ED will raid their homes. The gangsters are calling them and telling them to join the BJP. However, I assure that this will not go on forever," she added.

