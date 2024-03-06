Turn Blind Eye toward Women of Manipur, Mock Bengal's Maa: TMC Hits out at PM Modi

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he is turning a blind eye towards atrocities committed against women in Manipur, but comes to West Bengal and "lectures on Nari Shakti."

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien directed three questions at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi lectured on Nari Shakti. Three questions to you, Sir: Why are there 51 cases of crimes against women every hour? Why does BJP have 13% women in LS, why only 14% women in 195 candidate list? Why no action against BJP MP charged with sexually harassing wrestlers? (sic)"

Earlier in the day, Modi had strongly criticised the TMC from a BJP women's wing rally in Barasat and said, "Trinamool Congress leaders have committed such crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, which are unforgivable. They are committing atrocities against Dalits, sisters and daughters of the poor and tribals."

"This storm of Sandeshkhali will blow across every corner of West Bengal and bring down this Trinamool government. This 'tolabaaz' Trinamool government of Bengal can never protect the mothers and sisters of the state. This Trinamool Congress is drawing flak fron the courts also. The women are now on the streets to give a befitting reply to the Trinamool," Modi had said.

State minister Dr Sashi Panja also slammed Modi and said, "The Prime Minister simply turned a blind eye towards the women of Manipur. Then he comes here, mocks Bengal's Maa (Mamata Banerjee) and later talks about Maa Durga."

The Prime Minister had also criticised the West Bengal government saying it does not allow central government schemes meant for women to be fully implemented in the state. Modi had also met women from Sandeshkhali and heard them patiently.