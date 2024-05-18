IMD Issues Severe Heatwave over North West, East and Central India

New Delhi: As the temperature crosses the mark of 45 degrees Celsius in regions of central and northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted severe heatwave over plains of northwest, Bihar, east and central India in the next five days.

The forecast includes the national capital, which is likely to witness temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in a few areas over the next five days. As per IMD's data, there was no heatwave in Delhi last summer and it recorded the highest temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius in May 2023.

In 2022, the capital saw four heatwave days, the IMD said. The temperatures have already crossed the normal mark and have surged by 4.7℃ in Haryana where the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 47.1℃ in Sirsa while it crossed 46.3℃ in Ludhiana in neighbouring Punjab.

The national capital as well, which has been seeing soaring temperatures since the last few days recorded 45.1℃ in Palam on Friday, which was nearly 4℃ above normal, while it was recorded at 46.2℃ at Ayanagar and peaked at 47.4℃ at Najafgarh.

These soaring temperatures are falling in the category of severe heatwave, which is categorised once the temperature crosses the mark of 45 degrees Celsius. The dangerous heat has compelled the weather office to issue an orange warning for the states from May 18-22 and a red warning for Rajasthan where the temperatures are already hovering above 43-46°C in most places.

The mercury is set to rise by another 2-3℃ on Saturday with a scorching heatwave over the weekend. The States/UTs in the eastern and southern regions have witnessed extremely harsh weather conditions for the last few weeks starting with mid-April when they witnessed long spells of heatwave prevailing across the region, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Konkan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Chattisgarh and others.

The weather office earlier in its prediction emphasised that the fresh spell of heatwave will move towards Northeast India in May. Similarly, heat wave conditions very are likely to hit over some parts of Uttar Pradesh during May 18-22; in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat state during May 18-22; Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal during May 18-20; Jharkhand on May 19 & 20 and Odisha during May 20-22.

Rainfall in these states

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms, along with gusty winds in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, South Karnataka and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

It also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during May 18-22 and Lakshadweep during May 20-22. It also forecasts rainfall in the entire North-East. According to the weather office, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Sikkim on May 19 & 20; Arunachal Pradesh on May 18 & 19; Assam and Meghalaya from May 18-20 and Nagaland, Manipur on May 19.

Read more: IMD Sounds Heatwave Alert In Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan