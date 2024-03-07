BJP spreading canards about Sandeshkhali; Bengal safest state for women: Mamata

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

BJP spreading canards about Sandeshkhali; Bengal safest state for women: Mamata

Addressing people after leading a rally in Kolkata for women's rights, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of spreading canards about Sandeshkhali. She further said West Bengal is the safest state in the country for women.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading canards about Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexually abusing them, and asserted that the state is the safest place in the country for women.

In an apparent reference to former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP during the day, she said, "We will ensure your defeat no matter from where you contest in the Lok Sabha polls." Addressing people after leading a rally in Kolkata for women's rights, she said, "Some people are spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali. BJP leaders are spreading canards about the safety of women in West Bengal but they maintain a stoic silence when women are tortured in BJP-ruled states."

"West Bengal is the safest state in the country for women," she said. Hitting out at Gangopadhyay for "taking away jobs of thousands of youths" across the state through his judgments, Banerjee said, "The youths will not forgive you. All your judgments are under question. We will ensure your defeat."

TAGGED:

SandeshkhaliMamata Banerjee

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.