Major Security Breach In Delhi Airport As Man Walks On Runway Ahead Of Plane Takeoff

New Delhi: A major accident was averted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday night after a man was spotted running on the runway ahead of his plane's take off. The pilot immediately applied brakes and stopped the aircraft, thereby saving the man.

According to sources, the Air India plane was taking off around midnight when the pilot saw the man running towards the plane following which he applied emergency brakes. The pilot then informed it to Air Traffic Control after which the Airport Operation Control Centre cleared the runway and handed the man over to the security forces. Currently, the security forces are interrogating the young man. Along with his identity, the reason behind his running on the runway is being questioned.

It is also being ascertained whether the young man, who reached the runway, was a passenger or came from outside. If he is an outsider, then the big question remains as to how he reached the runway barring security protocols. Similarly, even if he was a passenger, how he reached the runaway just before the take-off is indicative of a major lapse in airport security.

In another unique incident today, a CISF member saved the life of a 63-year-old French national, who fainted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The man was revived by the staff doing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), according to the official.