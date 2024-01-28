CISF Constable Dies Of Heart Attack At Chennai Airport

Chennai: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable died of a heart attack at the Chennai International Airport after getting his boarding pass. The airport police rushed him to the local hospital after he fainted at the airport, but doctors said he had passed away due to a heart attack.

The deceased Rodas Kumar (52) was a native of Chandigarh and was working as a security guard at Neyveli Guest House in Kilpauk. According to sources, he was suffering from health issues and had decided to travel to Delhi and Haryana for treatment. Hence, he booked tickets and reached the airport on January 27 to board an Air India flight to Delhi. But, he fainted and collapsed before his security check after which he was taken to the local hospital.

Officials have shifted his body to the government hospital in Chromepet for post-mortem. CISF representatives will send Kumar's body to his native place after the post-mortem. This is not the first time such an unfortunate incident has happened at the airport. A month ago, a 38-year-old CISF constable on security duty inside the Kamarajar Port in Ennore allegedly shot himself to death with his service weapon. The deceased was identified as A Kumar (38). A native of Thirumangalam in Madurai.