UP: 5 Die, 4 Injure in Double LPG Cylinder Explosion

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 44 minutes ago

5 died, 4 injured in double LPG cylinder explosion

Two LPG cylinders, which were kept at the house of Zardozi artisan Musheer alias Puttu whose marriage anniversary was going on, exploded owing to a short circuit in the Hata Hazrat Saheb ward.

Lucknow: Five people were burnt alive and four others got injured after two LPG cylinders exploded due to a short circuit in Uttar Pradesh's Hata Hazrat Saheb ward of Kakori town at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

Kakori Shakeel Ahmed, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, said Zardozi artisan Musheer alias Puttu's wedding anniversary was being celebrated at the time when the accident took place. Apart from Musheer (50), his wife Husn Bano (45), brother-in-law Ajmad's two daughters Uma (4) and Hina (2), niece Raiya (7), daughter Bablu, and many others were present in the house.

The incident occurred while two cylinders kept nearby exploded following the circuit. Due to this, the roof of the house also collapsed, and four people were seriously burnt alive.

According to sources, Musheer, Husn Bano, Uma, Hina, and Raiya present in the house were burnt to death in the accident. In the incident, Musheer's daughter Isha (17), Lakab (21), Ajmad (34), and Musheer's brother Bablu's daughter Anam (18) were seriously hurt. Soon after the incident, the police team, along with three fire brigade vehicles, reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

TAGGED:

Lucknow Kakori Cylinder BlastTwo LPG Cylinder Blast in LucknowHata Hazrat Saheb ward

