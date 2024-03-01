Fire in Bangladesh Capital Leaves at Least 43 People Dead, Health Minister Says

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 18 minutes ago

A fire broke out in Dhaka's downtown area, killing 43 people and dozens injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen informed that at Sen said that ten people died after being transferred to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, and at least 33 people—including women and children—were pronounced dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

A fire broke out in Dhaka's downtown area, killing 43 people and injuring dozens more. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen informed that ten people died after being transferred to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, and at least 33 people, including women and children, were pronounced dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Dhaka (Bangladesh): A fire at a six-story shopping mall in the Bangladeshi capital overnight killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others, the health minister said Friday.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the fire broke out late Thursday in the building in Dhaka's downtown area. Firefighters rescued survivors and pulled out bodies, and by early Friday, at least 43 people died and at least 22 others were being treated, he said.

Firefighters said the fire began in a popular restaurant on the first floor of the mall in a busy commercial district at the heart of the capital, and that many people were trapped by the fire.

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined.

Sen said at least 33 people, including women and children, were declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while at least 10 others died after being taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

More than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the fire that broke out at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall, said Fire Service and Civil Defense Director General Brig. Gen. Md. Main Uddin.

At 75 people, including 42 who were unconscious, were rescued from the building, rescuers said.

Read More

  1. Out-of-Control Wildfires Scorch Texas Panhandle and Pause Work at Nuclear Weapons Facility
  2. J&K: Fire Breaks Out in Hotel at Ski Resort Gulmarg

TAGGED:

Bangladesh FireDhaka TownGreen Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.