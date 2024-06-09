Australia Register Their Highest Team Total in T20 World Cups, Cross 200-Run Mark for First Time

Bridgetown (Barbados): Australia registered the highest team total in the tournament history, crossing the 200-run mark for the first time in T20 World Cup match. The Mitchell Marsh-led side reached the milestone during the clash between Australia and England in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 here on Saturday.

An explosive 70-run opening stand between openers Travis Head and David Warner helped Australia to surpass their previous highest team total of 197/7 against Pakistan way back in 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final and reach a competitive score of 201/7 in their 20 overs.

During the match, Australia also registered the fifth highest team score in the PowerPlay in World Cups. Openers David Warner and Travis Head provided the brisk start to Australia's innings, scoring 74 runs in the first six overs. Albeit both fell inside inside the first six overs (Powerplay overs). Warner, in particular, was at his marauding best as he struck a 16-ball 39.

After being put to bat first by England, None of the Aussie batters could get a big score as no batter could achieve the 50-run mark. However, nearly everyone chipped a solid amount of runs with a great run-rate to make sure the 2021 champions reached a solid score. Australian openers Travis Head and David Warner put the team to a fine start. The second over by Will Jacks saw Australia get 22 runs, with a six by Warner and two maximums by Travis. Warner continued to bully English pacers into submission, this time bludgeoning Mark Wood's express pace for three big sixes and a four in the fourth over. With another 22 runs from the over, Australia touched the 50-run mark in just 3.4 overs.

Head and Warner smashed Moeen Ali's spin around the park, but the veteran spinner got the prized scalp of Warner for 39 runs in just 16 balls, with two fours and four sixes. Australia was 70/1 in five overs.

In the very next over, Jofra Archer deceived Head (34 off 18 balls) with his slower ball which crashed into his middle stump. For the next four overs, Australia's run flow slowed down, though captain Mitchell Marsh hit some fine boundaries. Australia reached the 100-run mark in 9.3 overs. Maxwell, battling a poor run of form, took his time to settle. ", "At the end of 10 overs, Australia was 102/2, with Marsh (18*) and Maxwell (10*) unbeaten.

Australia's run-rate got some much-needed uptick after two lesser productive overs as Chris Jordan's 13th over was smashed for 18 runs, including two fours and a six. The duo of Marsh and Maxwell reached the 50-run partnership in 41 balls. Liam Livingstone's part-time spin managed to end this 65-run partnership as skipper Marsh was stumped for 35 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes. Australia was 139/3 in 13.5 overs.

In the next over, spinner Adil Rashid got Maxwell's scalp, who could not find the desired elevation in his shot and handed a catch to Phil Salt at deep midwicket. Maxwell was gone for 28 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six. Australia was 141/4 in 14.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, Australia was 149/4, with Marcus Stoinis (8*) and Tim David (1*) unbeaten. Australia reached the 150-run mark in 15.1 overs. Tim's brief knock of 11 in eight balls was ended by Jordan, who got the assistance of Livingstone at deep extra-cover. Australia was 168/5 in 16.5 overs.

Matthew Wade was next up on the crease and he kept the run-rate nice with some clean hitting along with Stoinis. ", "Australia reached the 200-run mark in 19.3 overs.

Jordan ended Stoinis' quickfire knock at 30 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes, with Harry Brook taking a fine catch. Australia was 200/5 in 19.4 overs. On the very next ball, Pat Cummins was run out for a duck. Australia was 200/6 in 19.5 overs. Australia ended their innings at 201/7, with Matthew Wade (16*) and Mitchell Starc (1*) unbeaten. Jordan (2/44) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Rashid, Livingstone, Ali and Archer got a wicket each.