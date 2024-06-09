Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan, along with other celebrities, rallied behind BJP MP Kangana Ranaut after she was slapped by a CISF constable. Kangana had previously criticised Alia's acting skills and labeled her as a product of nepotism. Despite their public fallout following rumored romance went sour, Hrithik also supported Kangana.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana faced the unfortunate event of being slapped by a CISF constable at Chandigarh airport. This incident occurred as she was en route to Delhi after her victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Many public figures, including Shabana Azmi and Anupam Kher, condemned the attack on Kangana. Notably, Alia Bhatt also expressed her solidarity with Kangana. Additionally, journalist Faye D’Souza shared a poignant Instagram post denouncing violence in response to Kangana's ordeal, emphasising the importance of non-violence, especially in a nation shaped by Gandhi's ideals.

Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan's Surprising Support for Kangana Ranaut Amidst Slap Incident (Screen grab)

The post garnered support from Alia, Hrithik Roshan, and other celebrities such as Soni Razdan, Zoya Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Arjun Kapoor. Over time, Kangana's strained relationship with Alia has been evident, with Kangana publicly criticizing Alia's performances, including her role in Gully Boy. Similarly, Kangana's tumultuous history with Hrithik, marked by legal battles and public spats since 2016, remains unresolved. Despite their past conflicts, the recent incident has brought Alia, Hrithik, and other celebrities together in support of Kangana, advocating for non-violence and condemning such acts of aggression.